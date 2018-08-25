Browns' Josh Gordon back on active roster, set to practice - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Browns' Josh Gordon back on active roster, set to practice

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is another step closer to playing again.

The former Pro Bowler was cleared to participate in team walk-throughs on the field Saturday after the Browns removed Gordon from the active/non-football injury list. Gordon had only been working on the side with trainers and watching practice since returning Aug. 24 from a three-week break to address health issues.

Coach Hue Jackson said Friday that Gordon is expected to be practicing within the next few days. Jackson would like to get Gordon into this week's exhibition finale against Detroit so he could possibly play in the Sept. 9 opener against Pittsburgh.

Gordon left the team on the eve of training camp to receive treatment as part of his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The 27-year-old has missed most of the past four seasons because of violations of the NFL's substance abuse program.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • #MeToo shifts California Capitol culture, but with hitches

    #MeToo shifts California Capitol culture, but with hitches

    Saturday, August 25 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-08-25 15:49:44 GMT
    Saturday, August 25 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-08-25 15:59:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, state Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. A lobbyist for the California Nurses Association has filed a complaint with the California Sena...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, state Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. A lobbyist for the California Nurses Association has filed a complaint with the California Sena...
    The close of California's legislative session brings a flurry of parties to toast legislative victories and raise campaign cash.More >>
    The close of California's legislative session brings a flurry of parties to toast legislative victories and raise campaign cash.More >>

  • Ex-CDC director Frieden accused of groping woman's buttocks

    Ex-CDC director Frieden accused of groping woman's buttocks

    Friday, August 24 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-08-24 16:22:36 GMT
    Saturday, August 25 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-08-25 15:54:34 GMT
    A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge. (Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge. (Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

    A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

    More >>

    A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

    More >>

  • Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-08-25 14:53:52 GMT
    Saturday, August 25 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-25 15:51:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly