Star-studded tribute marks 100 years since Bernstein's birth

LENOX, Mass. (AP) - Leonard Bernstein (BURN'-stine) is getting a musical tribute that's off the charts on the 100th anniversary of the maestro's birth.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra will be joined by musicians from the New York Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and other groups when it takes the stage Saturday evening at its summer home at Tanglewood in Massachusetts. Performers include Yo-Yo Ma.

The concert caps a year of tributes to the Massachusetts-born conductor and composer to mark the centennial of his birth. Bernstein died in 1990 at age 72 in New York City.

Gov. Charlie Baker has proclaimed the day Leonard Bernstein Day.

Bernstein wrote the score to "West Side Story" and won a slew of Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award in 1985.

