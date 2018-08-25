Palestinians slam FIFA for chief's ban over Messi incitement - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Palestinians slam FIFA for chief's ban over Messi incitement

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) - The Palestinian soccer federation is lashing out at FIFA for banning its chief from games for a year for inciting against superstar Lionel Messi as part of his campaign to stop Argentina's national team from playing in Israel.

The Palestine Football Association says Saturday the decision by international soccer's ruling body was "absurd and lacking in evidence." FIFA says Jibril Rajoub "incited hatred and violence" by calling on soccer fans "to target the Argentinian Football Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi."

Argentina eventually abandoned the trip to Jerusalem for a game against Israel in June. Argentina Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said at the time players felt "totally attacked, violated" after images emerged of the team's white and sky-blue striped jerseys stained with red paint resembling blood.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

