Palestinian soccer chief: I'll appeal Messi incitement ban - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Palestinian soccer chief: I'll appeal Messi incitement ban

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) - The head of Palestinian soccer said Saturday he will appeal FIFA's year-long ban on him for inciting against Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as part of his campaign to stop Argentina's national team from playing in Israel.

Jibril Rajoub told The Associated Press he was consulting with his lawyers and will "use every possible opportunity" to fight the decision. He spoke by phone from China and said he planned a press conference upon his return to Ramallah later this week.

Rajoub's Palestine Football Association has lashed out at the decision by international soccer's ruling body as "absurd and lacking in evidence." FIFA said Jibril Rajoub "incited hatred and violence" by calling on soccer fans "to target the Argentinian Football Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi."

Argentina eventually abandoned the trip to Jerusalem for a game against Israel in June. Argentina Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said at the time players felt "totally attacked, violated" after images emerged of the team's white and sky-blue striped jerseys stained with red paint resembling blood.

FIFA imposed the minimum ban allowed in its disciplinary code for inciting hatred or violence. It prevents Rajoub from attending matches or engaging with the media at or near stadiums on match days for a year. Rajoub, who is also head of the Palestinian Olympic Committee, was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,300).

The punishment marks an embarrassing blow for Rajoub, who has long lobbied FIFA to sanction Israel for what he called its restriction of movement of Palestinian players.

Israel has rejected the Palestinian campaign as an attempt to politicize sports and has cited security concerns as the reason behind the occasional restrictions placed on Palestinian players, particularly in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Rajoub's organization accused FIFA of bowing to pressure of "interest groups" and Jewish West Bank settlers who sought to punish Rajoub for his comments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame

    Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame

    Friday, August 24 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:04:33 GMT
    Saturday, August 25 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-08-25 12:49:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they illegally used h...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they illegally used h...
    Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is suggesting his wife is to blame for misuse of campaign funds after the couple was indicted on using up to $250,000 in campaign funds.More >>
    Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is suggesting his wife is to blame for misuse of campaign funds after the couple was indicted on using up to $250,000 in campaign funds.More >>

  • Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

    Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

    Friday, August 24 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 20:54:27 GMT
    Saturday, August 25 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-08-25 12:48:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>

  • Once-powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm

    Once-powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm

    Saturday, August 25 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-08-25 04:10:33 GMT
    Saturday, August 25 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-08-25 12:48:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Bodyboarders jump into the surf along Waikiki Beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Honolulu.(AP Photo/John Locher). Bodyboarders jump into the surf along Waikiki Beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Honolulu.
    A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical storm.More >>
    A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical storm.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly