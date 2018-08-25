1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at FL high school football game

Witnesses said shots rang out about 15 minutes after the game between Raines and Robert E. Lee High Schools ended. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJXT/CNN) - One person died and two others were injured after a shooting at a high school football game in Jacksonville on Friday night.

Witnesses said shots rang out about 15 minutes after the game between Raines and Robert E. Lee High Schools ended.

Authorities said the person killed was a former student at Raines. And the two injured are current students at Robert E. Lee.

Duval County Public School officials said there was heavy security at the game, but that the shooting happened outside the area with a metal detector.

Leroy Mobley: "I'm listening to 'pow, pow, pow, pow!'” said Leroy Mobley, who was at the game. “After the game was over and everybody was leaving!"

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died as a “young adult male” while a “teenage male with a wound in the upper body and a teenage female with a bullet wound in the lower body” were transported to a hospital.

"The shooting happened outside of the football stadium on a sidewalk between the school entrance and the stadium,” said Ron Lendvay of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

No names have been released. And no arrests have been made.

