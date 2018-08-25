First Alert Weather: A sunny Saturday

It's a really nice morning out there for a Saturday in August. Under mostly clear skies our current temperatures are in the 60s to 70s.

Rain and storms will likely hold off for a few days. Today should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s. There is only a 10 percent chance for showers. Rain chances on Sunday will climb slightly to 20 percent.



The forecast next week looks a bit hotter. We can expect temperatures that feel like triple digits and highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will increase slightly for Wednesday through Friday.

Have a great weekend.

