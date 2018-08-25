Teen who killed himself, two others driving wrong way on highway was popular YouTuber

Trevor Heitmann struck a sedan, killing himself and two others. (Source: KUSI/CNN)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI/CNN) - The driver in a horrific wrong way accident that killed three people in California on Thursday has been identified as a popular YouTuber.

Trevor Heitmann, 18, was behind the wheel of a $200,000 McLaren sports car that barreled down Interstate 805 going more than 100 miles per hour on the wrong side of the road.

The crash killed Heitmann as well as a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl in a sedan he hit.

Heitmann had a popular YouTube channel where he mostly discussed video games under the name "McSkillet."

That channel has 900,000 subscribers, which authorities say has drawn lots of interest to the case.

"There's been a lot of media attention regarding this case based upon what this person, I guess, did for a living,” said Officer Jake Sanchez of the California Highway Patrol. “So there's obviously more attention drawn to this case for that purpose. So we have been receiving calls from out of state, East Coast, overseas, from England. London, England, specifically."

Heitmann had been kicked off some gaming sites for alleged activity on a gambling website.

It appears he was struggling with depression when he caused the accident, leading to internet speculation it was a suicide.

