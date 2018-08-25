Audio of racist rant, including N-word, leads to GA school superintendent's resignation

The audio, allegedly of Geye Hamby, is part of a federal discrimination lawsuit. (Source: WSB/CNN)

BUFORD, GA (WSB/CNN) - A metro Atlanta school superintendent has resigned after audio was released allegedly of him using racial slurs.

Students at Buford High School were left stunned by the allegations of now ex-superintendent Geye Hamby making racist remarks.

"A lot of kids have been kind of mad about it,” said Will Coffey, a student. "Mad about him, what he said."

Another student, Hayley Inverson said it was “the right thing for him to do.”

"That shouldn't be tolerated by anybody,” she said.

The explosive audio recording is part of a federal discrimination lawsuit brought on by former school employee Mary Ingram.

Her attorney said the voice on the tape belongs to Hamby, making a racist rant about black temp workers that includes the use of the N-word.

“I'll kill these (expletive), shoot that (expletive) if they let me,” Hamby allegedly says. “All right let's check out what going on with all the (expletive) down here. Thank you. Bye."

Ingram’s attorney, Ed Buckley, said he's now amended the complaint to say Buford School Board president and city commissioner Philip Beard was present when Hamby made his racist rant.

Students this week went to school dressed in black as a symbol of solidarity.

"So many people wore black to say that it’s not a reflection of our entire school district,” said Trinity Price, a student.

"We’ll heal from it, and we'll be stronger for it,” one parent said.

Copyright 2018 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.