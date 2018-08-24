Inclusive playground equipment coming to B'ham park

Bessie Estell Park is getting Inclusive Playground Equipment. It's an update to a story, WBRC has been following since January of 2017.More >>
It's the first week of Sideline 2018! We're kicking off the 30th season with scores from Week 0 across Central Alabama.More >>
Sgt. Bryan Shelton says a man possibly in his late 20s or early 30s was fatally shot in the 6100 block of Warner Street. A female was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Over 50 rental scooters in Tuscaloosa impounded after a rental company was found operating without a business license.More >>
A woman in Brookwood is caught on video stealing donations meant to help pay for the funeral of a recent cancer victim according to Brookwood Police.More >>
