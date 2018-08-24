Inclusive playground equipment coming to B'ham park

Bessie Estell Park is getting Inclusive Playground Equipment. It's an update to a story that WBRC has been following since January of 2017.

The project is a dream come true for mother Veronica Thompson- Ware. She first brought her concerns to the city after realizing her five-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy didn't have adequate equipment in public parks.

This newest play experience will have items suitable for children with physical or cognitive disabilities.

The city was recently awarded a $30,000 gr ant from the National Recreation and Park Association and Disney to go towards the project. The council is adding another $60,000.

Unfortunately, the little girl behind the city's push won't get the chance to play on this equipment. Braelynn Thompson passed away September 2017, just a week after the family's second interview with WBRC.

