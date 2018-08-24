Bird scooter company found operating without license in Tuscaloosa

Over 50 rental scooters in Tuscaloosa impounded after a rental company was found operating without a business license.

The city tells us the company Bird did not have a business license and no agreement to do business in the city.

Those scooters were left around town late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. City crews gathered up the scooters taking them to the police departments impound lot.

City officials have a conference call with the company's CEO scheduled for Monday.

