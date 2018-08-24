Kauffman Stadium fountain leak delays Indians-Royals - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kauffman Stadium fountain leak delays Indians-Royals

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Grounds crew workers roll water off the warning track during a delay during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The water... (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Grounds crew workers roll water off the warning track during a delay during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The water...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians was delayed 30 minutes Friday night after a pipe burst near Kauffman Stadium's iconic outfield fountains, causing flooding on the right field warning track.

Water began leaking onto the field in the top of the fourth inning. Relievers in the Royals bullpen yelled to alert stadium officials to the problem, triggering the stoppage.

As maintenance personnel worked to stop the flow of water, more than a dozen grounds crew members armed with squeegees wicked water from the warning track as it poured from under the fence. They created a sandbag barrier to keep standing water from reaching the outfield grass.

The Royals led 3-2 at the time of the delay thanks to All-Star catcher Salvador Perez's 454-foot, opposite-field home run in the first inning, a drive that landed in the fountains.

Perez promised a wheelchair-bound fan, Colin Couch, that he would hit a home run after meeting him on the field before the game, according to the team's Twitter page and broadcaster Steve Physioc.

Perez, a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner, who is going by the name "El Nino" on the back of his jersey for players' weekend - delivered in his first at-bat.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Officers disciplined for leak of video showing mayor's son

    Officers disciplined for leak of video showing mayor's son

    Friday, August 24 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-08-25 02:59:37 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-08-25 02:59:37 GMT
    Police disciplinary records show two police officers received a brief unpaid suspension for leaking body camera footage showing the son of Denver's mayor cursing at another officer and threatening to get him fired...More >>
    Police disciplinary records show two police officers received a brief unpaid suspension for leaking body camera footage showing the son of Denver's mayor cursing at another officer and threatening to get him fired during a traffic stop.More >>

  • Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

    Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

    Friday, August 24 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 20:54:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-08-25 03:02:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>

  • Army honors McCain in opening new modernization HQ in Texas

    Army honors McCain in opening new modernization HQ in Texas

    Friday, August 24 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-08-24 19:57:59 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-08-25 02:26:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Sen. John Cornyn speaks speaks during an activation ceremony for the U.S. Army futures Command, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The headquarters will be located at the University of Texas Systems Building in Austin.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Sen. John Cornyn speaks speaks during an activation ceremony for the U.S. Army futures Command, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The headquarters will be located at the University of Texas Systems Building in Austin.
    The Army is thanking ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain as it opens a new modernization headquarters in Texas.More >>
    The Army is thanking ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain as it opens a new modernization headquarters in Texas.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly