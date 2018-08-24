Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 20, Curry 12
Auburn 42, Wilcox Central 0
Baldwin County 23, Murphy 7
Bibb County 41, Greensboro 0
Boaz 42, Arab 17
Brantley 19, Highland Home 17
Buckhorn 17, Madison County 7
Callaway, Ga. 35, Opelika 21
Chambers Academy 54, Evangel Christian 0
Chickasaw 32, Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 12
Citronelle 44, Washington County 6
Clarke Prep 42, Wilcox Academy 0
Decatur Heritage 19, Phillips-Bear Creek 14
Escambia Academy 63, Snook Christian 0
Faith Academy 55, Bogue Chitto, Miss. 6
Falkville 54, Danville 7
Good Hope 20, Carbon Hill 12
Hanceville 48, Sumiton Christian 14
Hartselle 24, Austin 17
Holly Pond 26, New Hope 13
Holy Spirit 55, Autaugaville 0
Houston Academy 31, Zion Chapel 0
LaFayette 44, Handley 13
Lee-Montgomery 26, Park Crossing 15
Lowndes Academy 39, Sparta Academy 0
Lynn 36, Brilliant 0
Marion County 42, Vina 0
McAdory 35, Helena 13
McCallie, Tenn. 42, Madison Academy 14
Monroe Academy 44, South Choctaw Academy 13
North Sand Mountain 41, Dade County, Ga. 14
Northside 26, Corner 25
Northview 34, Southside-Selma 6
Oak Mountain 42, Chelsea 9
Oneonta 40, Priceville 17
Patrician Academy 20, Southern Academy 14
Pell City 21, Fort Payne 17
Prattville 37, Foley 0
Providence Christian 35, New Brockton 10
Reeltown 35, Bullock County 8
Saks 35, Alabama Christian Academy 22
Saraland 41, Andalusia 3
South Lamar 19, Lamar County 7
Spain Park 24, Hillcrest 14
Sparkman 30, Athens 21
Sylacauga 56, Leeds 10
Tallassee 28, Catholic-Montgomery 7
Thomasville 28, W.S. Neal 7
UMS-Wright 10, St. Paul's 0
Vestavia Hills 20, Briarwood Christian 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.