Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 20, Curry 12

Auburn 42, Wilcox Central 0

Baldwin County 23, Murphy 7

Bibb County 41, Greensboro 0

Boaz 42, Arab 17

Brantley 19, Highland Home 17

Buckhorn 17, Madison County 7

Callaway, Ga. 35, Opelika 21

Chambers Academy 54, Evangel Christian 0

Chickasaw 32, Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 12

Citronelle 44, Washington County 6

Clarke Prep 42, Wilcox Academy 0

Decatur Heritage 19, Phillips-Bear Creek 14

Escambia Academy 63, Snook Christian 0

Faith Academy 55, Bogue Chitto, Miss. 6

Falkville 54, Danville 7

Good Hope 20, Carbon Hill 12

Hanceville 48, Sumiton Christian 14

Hartselle 24, Austin 17

Holly Pond 26, New Hope 13

Holy Spirit 55, Autaugaville 0

Houston Academy 31, Zion Chapel 0

LaFayette 44, Handley 13

Lee-Montgomery 26, Park Crossing 15

Lowndes Academy 39, Sparta Academy 0

Lynn 36, Brilliant 0

Marion County 42, Vina 0

McAdory 35, Helena 13

McCallie, Tenn. 42, Madison Academy 14

Monroe Academy 44, South Choctaw Academy 13

North Sand Mountain 41, Dade County, Ga. 14

Northside 26, Corner 25

Northview 34, Southside-Selma 6

Oak Mountain 42, Chelsea 9

Oneonta 40, Priceville 17

Patrician Academy 20, Southern Academy 14

Pell City 21, Fort Payne 17

Prattville 37, Foley 0

Providence Christian 35, New Brockton 10

Reeltown 35, Bullock County 8

Saks 35, Alabama Christian Academy 22

Saraland 41, Andalusia 3

South Lamar 19, Lamar County 7

Spain Park 24, Hillcrest 14

Sparkman 30, Athens 21

Sylacauga 56, Leeds 10

Tallassee 28, Catholic-Montgomery 7

Thomasville 28, W.S. Neal 7

UMS-Wright 10, St. Paul's 0

Vestavia Hills 20, Briarwood Christian 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.