Salvation Army hosts Dinner in the Streets

It's the first week of Sideline 2018! We're kicking off the 30th season with scores from Week 0 across Central Alabama.More >>
It's the first week of Sideline 2018! We're kicking off the 30th season with scores from Week 0 across Central Alabama.More >>
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham held its inaugural Dinner in the Streets community dining event on Thursday, August 23, on 4th Avenue South in Avondale.More >>
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham held its inaugural Dinner in the Streets community dining event on Thursday, August 23, on 4th Avenue South in Avondale.More >>
Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.More >>
Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.More >>
A Jefferson County resident recently spotted a rather large animal in their yard that's been seen in the neighborhood before.More >>
A Jefferson County resident recently spotted a rather large animal in their yard that's been seen in the neighborhood before.More >>
Birmingham police have a suspect detained after a shooting in Gate City.More >>
Birmingham police have a suspect detained after a shooting in Gate City.More >>