Salvation Army hosts Dinner in the Streets

The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham held its inaugural Dinner in the Streets 'community dining' event on Thursday, August 23.

Attendees enjoyed an outdoor community dinner and live music on the streets of Avondale.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness for their hungry neighbors and to raise funds to help them feed those that need help in Birmingham.

“Our daily feeding programs and our marketplace food pantry are very important to those we serve. We serve warm meals daily to approximately 500 people a day and provide over 3,500 boxes of groceries to hungry families each year,” says Major Roger Glick, Birmingham Area Commander. “It’s important for us to spread awareness of food insecurity in Birmingham and we are thankful to our donors for their support of these important programs.”

