J-P: Weekend forecast looks mainly dry

Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend forecast looks like it will work out for your outdoor plans. Rain and storms are going to hold off for a few days. Saturday should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s. There is only a 10 percent chance for showers. Rain chances on Sunday will climb slightly to 20 percent.

The forecast next week looks a bit hotter. We can expect feels like temperatures in the triple digits and highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will increase slightly for Wednesday through Friday.

