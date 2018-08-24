1 detained after shooting in Gate City - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 detained after shooting in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police have a suspect detained after a shooting in Gate City.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton says the shooting happened in the 7500 block of 65th Courtway South. The victim's injuries are unknown.

This story is developing.

