Woman accused of stealing funeral donations from Brookwood gas station

A woman in Brookwood is caught on video stealing donations meant to help pay for the funeral of a recent cancer victim according to Brookwood Police.

Amanda Green has been identified as the suspect. It happened on August 15 at the Shell station in Brookwood. Police are trying to find Green. She’s also accused of stealing money out of a safe and cigarettes.

