State rolls out new vehicle validation decals

It's more than issuing tags and registrations to drivers and there's more that meets the eye for changes started last year in Montgomery.

"There's nothing to be alarmed about," said Daren Lanier, deputy director for the Jefferson County Revenue Department .

The state has changed its validation decals. You probably know it as the bright-colored sticker you purchase every year when renewing your car registration.

Jefferson County started a pilot program with the new decals in Gardendale last month. It launched at the other locations in August.

"What the state was attempting to do with combine decals. Two decals to one," Lanier said.

The new decals includes the month, year and your tag number, making there no need for the sticker.

"That decal will be unique to that tag because it will include on those validation decal the actual tag on the vehicle," said Lanier.

It adds an extra layer of security for law enforcement.

"Law enforcement on the new decals they will be able to look at that decal and know that decal goes directly to that tag that belongs to that vehicle," he said.

Lanier said it also adds efficiency to the purchasing process for the clerks and customers.

"It limits us from doing those extra key strokes. It makes the process quicker for us," he said.

In the future when new metal plates are made, it will come with only a right indention to place the new decals. The left indention that once held the sticker for the month wouldn't be there anymore.

"You just peel this decal off and put it on the right side of your metal plate and you shouldn't have to worry about the decal on the left," said Lanier.

Your registration will also look a little different. Instead of this rectangle cut out, you'll receive an 8.5x11 sheet of paper detailing all your vehicle information.

