Alabama gives athletic director Greg Byrne raise, extension

Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the gameMore >>
Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the gameMore >>
Rolison set a new career high in K's as the Rebels won 9-2. Ole Miss had a 6-run 2nd inning to take command of the regional opener. They'll face Tennessee Tech Sunday at 4:00pm.More >>
Rolison set a new career high in K's as the Rebels won 9-2. Ole Miss had a 6-run 2nd inning to take command of the regional opener. They'll face Tennessee Tech Sunday at 4:00pm.More >>
Ole Miss released more documents today thanks to the Mississippi Public Records Act. The NCAA decided in December to hand out another bowl ban for 2018. The Rebels felt that a 2017 ban is enough. The NCAA response to said appeal was revealed in 32 pages.More >>
Ole Miss released more documents today thanks to the Mississippi Public Records Act. The NCAA decided in December to hand out another bowl ban for 2018. The Rebels felt that a 2017 ban is enough. The NCAA response to said appeal was revealed in 32 pages.More >>
Alabama has given athletic director Greg Byrne a raise and three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025.More >>
Alabama has given athletic director Greg Byrne a raise and three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide held its second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The workout lasted roughly 130 plays and just under two hours on a cloudy and humid Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide held its second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The workout lasted roughly 130 plays and just under two hours on a cloudy and humid Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.More >>
University of Alabama baseball player Keith Holcombe is ready to play against Jacksonville State University Tuesday out on the diamond.More >>
University of Alabama baseball player Keith Holcombe is ready to play against Jacksonville State University Tuesday out on the diamond.More >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
The Jackson native shot 69 on Sunday to complete an 11 shot victory. Furr finished at -12 overall, recording four straight rounds in the 60's.More >>
The Jackson native shot 69 on Sunday to complete an 11 shot victory. Furr finished at -12 overall, recording four straight rounds in the 60's.More >>
Reigning national champion Alabama has been picked to win the Southeastern Conference championship in a preseason media poll.More >>
Reigning national champion Alabama has been picked to win the Southeastern Conference championship in a preseason media poll.More >>
Familiar faces ran into each other at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, next to the College Football Hall of Fame, Wednesday.More >>
Familiar faces ran into each other at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, next to the College Football Hall of Fame, Wednesday.More >>
Damien Harris has led the Alabama Crimson Tide in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons and he's looking to make it a third.More >>
Damien Harris has led the Alabama Crimson Tide in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons and he's looking to make it a third.More >>
Wednesday, Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn were named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy.More >>
Wednesday, Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn were named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy.More >>
The Southeastern Conference Media Days are less than a week away and on Wednesday, a full list of players representing their schools was released.More >>
The Southeastern Conference Media Days are less than a week away and on Wednesday, a full list of players representing their schools was released.More >>