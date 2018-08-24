Alabama gives athletic director Greg Byrne raise, extension

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has given athletic director Greg Byrne a raise and three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025.

Byrne is set to earn $980,000 this year with the salary rising to $1.13 million in his final year. Trustees approved that deal and new contracts for several coaches on Friday, including the previously announced eight-year, $74 million deal for football coach Nick Saban .

Saban's deal guarantees he'll make at least the average of the three highest-paid coaches in the Southeastern Conference and the top five nationally based on guaranteed annual pay.

Byrne received a five-year deal worth $900,000 annually - plus $25,000 raises each year - upon his hiring in 2017. He will continue to receive the same annual raise.

Women's basketball coach Kristy Curry received a two-year extension through April 30, 2022. She'll receive a $25,000 raise to $465,000.

