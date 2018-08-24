Rangers pitcher Colon goes on disabled list with back strain - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rangers pitcher Colon goes on disabled list with back strain

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Texas Rangers' Bartolo Colon, center, walks off the mound after being relieved by manager Jeff Banister, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Texas Rangers' Bartolo Colon, center, walks off the mound after being relieved by manager Jeff Banister, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Texas Rangers' Bartolo Colon (40) walks back to the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, left, in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Texas Rangers' Bartolo Colon (40) walks back to the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, left, in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained lower back.

The 45-year-old Colon is 7-11 with a 5.45 ERA. The Rangers made the move before Friday night's game at San Francisco.

Colon was scratched from a start last Sunday against the Angels because of back stiffness. The right-hander pitched Monday at Oakland and was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in five innings. Colon had won two starts in a row after losing five straight.

Earlier this month, Colon became the winningest pitcher born in Latin America in major league history. The Dominican Republic native posted his 246th victory, passing Nicaraguan Dennis Martinez.

The Rangers recalled infielder Hanser Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock before playing the Giants.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

    Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

    Friday, August 24 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 20:54:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-08-24 23:35:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>

  • Prosecutors grant immunity to longtime Trump finance chief

    Prosecutors grant immunity to longtime Trump finance chief

    Friday, August 24 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-08-24 15:57:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-08-24 23:34:49 GMT
    (Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)(Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-08-24 23:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly