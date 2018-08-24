The best ways to protect your home

It seems like every day we are reporting on someone breaking into someone else’s home. So what can you do to protect yourself and your family?

"Think of crime prevention like a tool box. So you want many tools in your tool box," said Officer Brian Hale, Hoover Police.

One of the most powerful tools you can buy is some type of home security system.

"If you want to go all in, and pay a company to come out and install it, pay them to monitor it, those are definitely great services. But can you afford doing that?” said Hale.

If you can't, he says there are many do it yourself systems out there that are cheaper. Many even provide cameras that you can monitor.

“The whole thing is, whether somebody perceives somebody is home or whether somebody is actually home, they’re making their mind up. Do I want to break into this house?" said Hale.

You can even deter a criminal from coming inside by creating the illusion that you're home.

A lot of doorbell cameras will alert you when someone is there and allow you to talk to them through your smartphone.

"You can be out to dinner. You can be at the beach. You can be anywhere, but you can still have the capability to have that intercom and push that button and tell them hey, I'm working on the sink. I don't have time to come to the door," said Hale.

Bottom line: anything you can do to better protect your home and your family, Hale suggests doing it.

"It doesn't have to be complicated. It doesn’t have to be expensive,” said Hale.

