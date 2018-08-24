Fox's Carlson stunned by reaction to stories on South Africa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fox's Carlson stunned by reaction to stories on South Africa

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News' Tucker Carlson says he's shocked his segments this week on a South African policy on land reform should be considered an appeal to white nationalists - let alone spark an international incident.

Carlson argued against a proposal that would allow the South African government to seize some white-owned farmland, part of an effort to address inequities left over from apartheid. Shortly after Carlson talked about it, President Donald Trump tweeted that he'd asked the secretary of state to look into it. Some criticized the president's tweet as racially divisive.

Carlson said in an interview Friday that he's protecting principles that protect all racial groups - not trying to appeal to white nationalists.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Army honors McCain in opening new modernization HQ in Texas

    Army honors McCain in opening new modernization HQ in Texas

    Friday, August 24 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-08-24 19:57:59 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-08-24 22:36:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Sen. John Cornyn speaks speaks during an activation ceremony for the U.S. Army futures Command, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The headquarters will be located at the University of Texas Systems Building in Austin.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Sen. John Cornyn speaks speaks during an activation ceremony for the U.S. Army futures Command, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The headquarters will be located at the University of Texas Systems Building in Austin.
    The Army is thanking ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain as it opens a new modernization headquarters in Texas.More >>
    The Army is thanking ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain as it opens a new modernization headquarters in Texas.More >>

  • Wind-whipped fires burns in Maui ahead of hurricane

    Wind-whipped fires burns in Maui ahead of hurricane

    Friday, August 24 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-08-24 20:06:10 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-08-24 22:36:40 GMT
    An official says a wildfire on Maui has likely incinerated homes near the tourist town of Lahaina while forcing people from an evacuation center opened as Hurricane Lane nears the island.More >>
    An official says a wildfire on Maui has likely incinerated homes near the tourist town of Lahaina while forcing people from an evacuation center opened as Hurricane Lane nears the island.More >>

  • GOP fundraiser tied to land where Iowa murder suspect lived

    GOP fundraiser tied to land where Iowa murder suspect lived

    Friday, August 24 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 20:54:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-08-24 22:36:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly