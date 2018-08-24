Sidewalk Film Festival creates huge opportunity for Birmingham

In its 20th year, The Sidewalk Film Festival has become a favorite for movie fans, but it's also a huge opportunity for Birmingham.

"We've been working really hard to show Birmingham off to filmmakers all over the country, all over the world," said Kiwi Lanier with the festival.

One of the festival's big goals is not only to show films, but also showcase the city and the state.

"We try to bring filmmakers to Birmingham both to show off the city as a destination place to showcase their films but, also a place to shoot their films. Alabama has a lot of biodiversity. It has a lot of different locations, but you don't really know that until you come here," said Lanier.

Films over the last year that have been shot in Alabama with stars including John Travolta and Aaron Eckhart.

Each time a motion picture is shot in the state it brings in money. Even watching movies brings in cash. The Sidewalk film festival is estimated to put 1.4 million dollars back into Birmingham.

"If we can use that success to bring more filmmakers, to contribute more money to the local economy and also use local crews, local cast, then that would be like a dream come true," said Lanier.

For more information about what's playing, check out their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.