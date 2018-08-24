Trussville woman celebrates 102nd birthday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trussville woman celebrates 102nd birthday

(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC) (Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC) (Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
TRUSSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

A Trussville woman danced her way into another birthday.

Mary Reid celebrated her 102nd birthday on August 24 at Peachtree Senior Living in Trussville. A party was hosted by the center.

Happy birthday, Mary!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly