Trussville woman celebrates 102nd birthday

It's more than issuing tags and registrations to drivers . There's more that meets the eye and changes that are here started last year in Montgomery. "There's nothing to be alarmed about," said Daren Lanier, deputy director for the Jefferson County Revenue Department . The state has changed its validation decals-you probably, know it as the bright-colored sticker you purchase every year when renewing your car registration . The county started a pilot program with the new deca...