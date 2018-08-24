Learn how to keep your home cyber safe

With laptops, cell phones, Google Home, Alexa and several other devices in your home, there are so many ways for hackers to get into your cyber home and steal money, personal information or worse - your identity.

That's why the Shelby County Sheriff's Office is taking the time to educate folks on how to prevent this. Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon they will hold a Cyber Security Summit at new hope Cumberland church. Deuty Debbie Sumrall says there will be two speakers will teach people about cyber safety and how to keep your kids safe on social media.

"If you have left your home network unsecured and it is open they are definite looking for that window of opportunity," she said.

Those who attend the summit will learn how to both monitor and secure their networks.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.