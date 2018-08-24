J-P: Temperatures are warming with little rain in forecast

The weather is comfortable again this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s. If you're going to a high school football game, we can expect mostly clear skies this evening. The kickoff temperatures should be around 84.



Rain and storms are going to hold off for a few days. Saturday should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. There is only a 10-percent chance for showers. Rain chances on Sunday will climb slightly to 20-percent.



The forecast next week looks a bit hotter. We can expect feels like temperatures in the triple digits and highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will increase slightly for Wednesday through Friday.



Updates on our forecast are always available on the WBRC First Alert weather app. Have a great weekend.

