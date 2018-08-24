Ballot petition nixed for 'Law and Order' actress Diane Neal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ballot petition nixed for 'Law and Order' actress Diane Neal

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) - It looks like curtains for "Law and Order" actress Diane Neal in her bid for a new role as congresswoman from a sprawling upstate New York district.

The state Board of Elections has invalidated Neal's nominating petition to get on the November ballot as an independent candidate in the 19th Congressional District. The board rejected 1,852 of the 4,181 signatures on Neal's petition, leaving her 1,171 signatures short of the needed 3,500.

Neal tells the Times Herald-Record Friday she's confident she'll succeed in appealing the decision to the state Supreme Court.

Democrat Antonio Delgado is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. John Faso to represent the district north of the New York City metro area.

Neal, who portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on "Law and Order: SVU," hasn't held political office.

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com

