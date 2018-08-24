Dylan Farrow to publish 2 young adult fantasy novels - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dylan Farrow to publish 2 young adult fantasy novels

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Dylan Farrow attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Farr... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Dylan Farrow attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Farr...

By the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Dylan Farrow is getting into the book business by releasing two young adult novels.

The story is set in a fantasy world where those in control of society use magic to change the truth.

The first book, "HUSH," will hit stores in fall 2020.

The series will be published by Wednesday Books, which announced the news Friday. It is an imprint of St. Martin's Press.

Farrow is the daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen.

Farrow has said Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7 years old.

Allen has long denied the claims and was investigated but not charged.

Earlier this year, Farrow gave her first on-camera interview to "CBS This Morning" about her allegations against the filmmaker.

