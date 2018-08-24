Melania Trump to plant Eisenhower oak sapling at White House - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Melania Trump to plant Eisenhower oak sapling at White House

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children's Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children's Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018...

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump will help plant a sapling from an Eisenhower-era tree on the south grounds of the White House.

The White House says the sapling to be planted Monday afternoon comes from the original Eisenhower oak located near an East Wing garden created by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. The sapling will replace a tree that was removed from the grounds earlier this year.

Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, is expected to attend.

The White House says the planting is being done in conjunction with the White House Historical Association's Presidential Sites Summit. The four-day national gathering in Washington features leaders from more than 100 presidential sites nationwide, and draws many descendants of past presidents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Friday, August 24 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:17:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-08-24 19:50:07 GMT
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>

  • Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Friday, August 24 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:56:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-08-24 19:49:41 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>

  • Reports: Trump Organization finance chief gets immunity

    Reports: Trump Organization finance chief gets immunity

    Friday, August 24 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-08-24 15:57:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-08-24 19:49:36 GMT
    (Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)(Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly