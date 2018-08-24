Chef Donnell: Stir Fry Pork with Pineapple - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chef Donnell: Stir Fry Pork with Pineapple

Stir Fry Pork With Pineapple (Source: WBRC Video) Stir Fry Pork With Pineapple (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1 Pork Tenderloin sliced very thin
1 Bell Pepper
Green Onions
2 cups Mushrooms
1/2 cup of Pineapples chunks
Fresh Garlic minced
Ginger minced
Vegetable Oil
1/2 cup Hoisin Sauce
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat sauté pan, add oil and pork season with salt and pepper. 
Sauté for 3-5 minutes, add bell pepper, Mushrooms, and green onions. 
Sauté for 4-6 minutes add Pineapples S
auté 1-2 minutes add hoisin sauce. 
Place Pork and Pineapple over rice

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly