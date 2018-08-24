Chef Donnell: Stir Fry Pork with Pineapple

Ingredients:
1 Pork Tenderloin sliced very thin
1 Bell Pepper
Green Onions
2 cups Mushrooms
1/2 cup of Pineapples chunks
Fresh Garlic minced
Ginger minced
Vegetable Oil
1/2 cup Hoisin Sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Heat sauté pan, add oil and pork season with salt and pepper.
Sauté for 3-5 minutes, add bell pepper, Mushrooms, and green onions.
Sauté for 4-6 minutes add Pineapples S
auté 1-2 minutes add hoisin sauce.
Place Pork and Pineapple over rice
