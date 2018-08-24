Chef Donnell: Stir Fry Pork with Pineapple

Ingredients:

1 Pork Tenderloin sliced very thin

1 Bell Pepper

Green Onions

2 cups Mushrooms

1/2 cup of Pineapples chunks

Fresh Garlic minced

Ginger minced

Vegetable Oil

1/2 cup Hoisin Sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat sauté pan, add oil and pork season with salt and pepper.

Sauté for 3-5 minutes, add bell pepper, Mushrooms, and green onions.

Sauté for 4-6 minutes add Pineapples S

auté 1-2 minutes add hoisin sauce.

Place Pork and Pineapple over rice

