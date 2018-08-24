Auburn University shows off new $28M recruiting center

Just in time for the new season! Auburn University has unveiled its new $28 million recruiting center for future recruits.

The Harbert Family Recruiting Center is located at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the corner of Donahue and Heisman Drive.

The center features an 11x35 video board when you walk in the lobby, and that’s only the beginning.

To the left is the recruit dining lounge. Farther down the corridor, you’ll notice the Auburn creed prominently displayed on the wall.

The center is three stories high and features the Tiger Club Walk, a vastly improved locker room for the football players, and a spiffy new press box.

University leaders say the money to pay for the Harbert Family Recruiting Center came from university funds and donations.

