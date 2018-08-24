Matt: It'll be a great night for high school football!

It's been another pleasant start to our Friday. Many of us started out in the 60s and we are warming up nicely into the low to mid-80s as of the noon hour. Humidity levels are still comfortable and we continue to see plenty of sunshine with some clouds around. Still remaining hazy thanks to the smoke in the air from the wildfires in the western United States. Temperatures are climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon. Should stay dry. High school football kicking off tonight. Here's a First Alert Sideline forecast for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures starting in the lower 80s at kickoff and dropping into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the game.



As we enter the weekend, temperatures and humidity levels will slowly rise. Only a tiny chance for an isolated storm Saturday. High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With humidity increasing, heat indices will begin to climb into the mid and upper 90s by early next week. Summer still hanging around!



If you plan on heading out to the Gulf to enjoy a little beach vacation before Labor Day you might have to dodge a few widely scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures in the upper 80s with easterly winds at 5-10 miles per hour.



The Atlantic remains quiet but still active in the Central Pacific where Hurricane Lane continues to produce heavy rains across Hawaii. It has weakened and will not directly hit the state. Some spots have received over two feet of rain and it is still raining.



First Alert outlook for next week showing temperatures in the lower 90s as we finish out the month of August. Heat indices near 100. 20 to 30 percent chance for afternoon and evening storms. No indication of high rain chances or any organized weather in the next seven days.

