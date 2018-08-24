Browns' Tyrod Taylor 'doing well' after injuring hand - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Browns' Tyrod Taylor 'doing well' after injuring hand

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor walks to the locker room during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor walks to the locker room during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor says on Twitter he's "doing well" after injuring his left hand against Philadelphia.

Taylor was hurt when he fell without contact and landed on his non-throwing hand and wrist in the first quarter of Thursday night's exhibition. Taylor returned, but he remained in the locker room in the second half for treatment and left FirstEnergy Stadium before speaking to the media.

Taylor was expected to undergo more tests Friday. He went on social media to thank Cleveland fans and promised to make good on an appearance commitment.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is expected to provide an update on Taylor, who is starting ahead of Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Mayfield replaced Taylor in the first half and got his first snaps with Cleveland's first-team offense.

The Browns open Sept. 9 against Pittsburgh, and unless he's injured, Taylor will become the 29th different starting quarterback for Cleveland since 1999.

The 29-year-old, who guided Buffalo to the playoffs last season before being traded in March, played five series against the defending Super Bowl champions. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 65 yards in five series - three after he returned from the injury.

In three games, Taylor is 20 of 28 for 186 yards and a touchdown without an interception.

Mayfield was disappointed in his performance but again showed poise against Philadelphia's pass rush. In five series, he went 8 of 12 for 76 yards and threw an interception.

"He did not blink," Jackson said of the Heisman Trophy winner. "He was ready to go, and that is what you want. We did not change anything in our offense. We went out there and played. We expect him to make plays, and he did."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Treasury sanctions target Islamic State recruiters

    Treasury sanctions target Islamic State recruiters

    Friday, August 24 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:17:50 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-08-24 19:23:37 GMT
    The United States is sanctioning 3 members of the Islamic State who were featured in a beheading video distributed by the group.More >>
    The United States is sanctioning 3 members of the Islamic State who were featured in a beheading video distributed by the group.More >>

  • Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Friday, August 24 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:17:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-08-24 19:19:11 GMT
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>

  • Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Friday, August 24 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:56:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-08-24 19:18:38 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly