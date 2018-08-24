Browns QB Taylor won't miss time after dislocating pinky - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Browns QB Taylor won't miss time after dislocating pinky

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor walks to the locker room during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor walks to the locker room during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland.
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is not expected to miss any time after dislocating his left pinky and bruising his hand in Thursday's win over Philadelphia.

Taylor appeared to hurt himself seriously when he landed awkwardly while falling out bounds in the first quarter. He immediately grabbed his non-throwing hand and ran to Cleveland's sideline. He was treated in the locker room and returned to the game.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said on a conference call Friday that Taylor won't be sidelined by the injury. The 29-year-old is expected to start the Sept. 9 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and hold down the No. 1 job until top draft pick Baker Mayfield is ready.

Taylor went on Twitter to say he was "doing well." He left the stadium following Thursday's game before speaking to the media.

Jackson said rookie cornerback Denzel Ward is not expected to miss significant time after hurting his back

