Jasper PD: Undocumented immigrant charged in attempted kidnapping at park

Jasper police have arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a woman from Gamble park.

Bernardo Castro-Gabriel also known as Omar Sanchez is charged with second-degree kidnapping. He is 22-years-old.

Police say he is an undocumeted immigrant from Guatemala. Authorities also say the suspect attempted to lure two teenagers into vehicle before the attempted kidnapping.

He has a court hearing Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.