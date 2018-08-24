Authorities: Model found dead on Philly Main Line strangled - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Authorities: Model found dead on Philly Main Line strangled

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a model found dead this week in the bedroom of her apartment in Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburb was strangled.

Lower Merion police say officers conducting a wellness check found 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday inside her first-floor unit at the Cambridge Square apartments in Ardmore. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

A motive for the slaying remains under investigation. But the Montgomery County District Attorney's office says there "doesn't appear to be any current concern" for area residents.

Neighbors say Carlin-Kraft had just moved into her apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists her credits as photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

       
