Matt: Temperatures slowly climbing this weekend

Happy Friday! Kicking off High School Football and Sideline this evening and the weather is looking fantastic. Another pleasant start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s. A few spots like Haleyville dropped down into the upper 50s this morning. We are going to see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today. The sky will continue to remain hazy thanks to some of the wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s at noon. Highs in the upper 80s with humidity levels staying down. Best rain chance mainly in the Montgomery area along and points south of I-85.

Weekend: Weekend will be mostly dry, and we will begin to heat up! We'll see a partly cloudy sky with only a tiny chance for a pop-up storm in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will slowly go up and it will start to feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for a prolonged period.



Our Next Big Thing will be the continuation of hot temperatures expected for next week. Highs could climb into the low to mid-90s with heat indices in the triple digits. Rain chances remain around 20 to 30 percent.



We continue to watch Hurricane Lane out across Hawaii where areas have already recorded a foot to two feet of rain. Lane has been weakening but the rains and flash flooding will continue as it slowly moves to the north at less than ten miles per hour.



You can follow the latest track of Hurricane Lane and get the latest weather updates across Central Alabama from us by downloading our WBRC First Alert App for free.

