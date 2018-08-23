Police investigating fatal shooting in B'ham

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide sparked by an altercation.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton says a man possibly in his late 20s or early 30s was fatally shot in the 6100 block of Warner Street. A female was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Shelton said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. He said the altercation happened inside a residence with multiple people present.

There's no information on a suspect or motive at this time.

