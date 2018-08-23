Police investigating fatal shooting in B'ham

Police tell us the French bulldog was taken out of a crate Wednesday from an apartment just off U.S. 31.More >>
Police tell us the French bulldog was taken out of a crate Wednesday from an apartment just off U.S. 31.More >>
Workers the apartment complex hired found a leak outside of Caldwell's apartment, but It wasn't repaired until several months after she got these high water bills for the line tied to her meter.More >>
Workers the apartment complex hired found a leak outside of Caldwell's apartment, but It wasn't repaired until several months after she got these high water bills for the line tied to her meter.More >>
One Birmingham neighborhood has experienced almost 10 break-ins in three days. Neighbors have a picture of a suspect and they know his method.More >>
One Birmingham neighborhood has experienced almost 10 break-ins in three days. Neighbors have a picture of a suspect and they know his method.More >>
Sgt. Bryan Shelton says a man possibly in his late 20s or early 30s was fatally shot in the 6100 block of Warner Street. A female was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Sgt. Bryan Shelton says a man possibly in his late 20s or early 30s was fatally shot in the 6100 block of Warner Street. A female was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Birmingham police are advising residence in Norwood to stay inside while they actively search for a robbery suspect.More >>
Birmingham police are advising residence in Norwood to stay inside while they actively search for a robbery suspect.More >>