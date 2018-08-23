Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbeville Christian Academy 7, Northside Methodist 6
Alexandria 18, Talladega 14
Brooks 55, Lauderdale County 0
Brookwood 13, West Blocton 8
Carver-Montgomery 19, Jeff Davis 3
Cherokee County 27, Cedar Bluff 0
Cherokee County 6, Sand Rock 0
Cold Springs 34, Meek 20
Collinsville 13, Plainview 0
Cullman 28, Jasper 27
Dadeville 32, Horseshoe Bend 8
Decatur 38, Huntsville 21
Enterprise 44, Dothan 21
Etowah 32, Gadsden 23
Fayette County 19, Gordo 13
Fruitdale 40, A.L. Johnson 12
Gaylesville 7, Sand Rock 0
Grissom 26, Hazel Green 21
Hayden 21, Springville 15, OT
Homewood 18, Hueytown 7
Hubbard 26, Cherokee 22
LeFlore 26, B.C. Rain 14
Muscle Shoals 31, Deshler 0
Notasulga 46, Barbour County 7
Ramsay 13, Minor 8
Rogers 35, Loretto, Tenn. 14
Sheffield 22, Wilson 6
Southeastern 12, Appalachian 0
Spring Garden 19, Gaylesville 0
Spring Garden 7, Gaston 0
Susan Moore 42, West End-Walnut Grove 12
Thorsby 44, Jemison 26
Wadley 21, Gaston 0
Wadley 7, Cedar Bluff 0
West Limestone 39, Tanner 20
West Point 55, Fairview 27
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.