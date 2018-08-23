Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbeville Christian Academy 7, Northside Methodist 6

Alexandria 18, Talladega 14

Brooks 55, Lauderdale County 0

Brookwood 13, West Blocton 8

Carver-Montgomery 19, Jeff Davis 3

Cherokee County 27, Cedar Bluff 0

Cherokee County 6, Sand Rock 0

Cold Springs 34, Meek 20

Collinsville 13, Plainview 0

Cullman 28, Jasper 27

Dadeville 32, Horseshoe Bend 8

Decatur 38, Huntsville 21

Enterprise 44, Dothan 21

Etowah 32, Gadsden 23

Fayette County 19, Gordo 13

Fruitdale 40, A.L. Johnson 12

Gaylesville 7, Sand Rock 0

Grissom 26, Hazel Green 21

Hayden 21, Springville 15, OT

Homewood 18, Hueytown 7

Hubbard 26, Cherokee 22

LeFlore 26, B.C. Rain 14

Muscle Shoals 31, Deshler 0

Notasulga 46, Barbour County 7

Ramsay 13, Minor 8

Rogers 35, Loretto, Tenn. 14

Sheffield 22, Wilson 6

Southeastern 12, Appalachian 0

Spring Garden 19, Gaylesville 0

Spring Garden 7, Gaston 0

Susan Moore 42, West End-Walnut Grove 12

Thorsby 44, Jemison 26

Wadley 21, Gaston 0

Wadley 7, Cedar Bluff 0

West Limestone 39, Tanner 20

West Point 55, Fairview 27

