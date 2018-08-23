B'ham police actively searching for robbery suspect in Norwood a - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

B'ham police actively searching for robbery suspect in Norwood area

(Source: Raycom Images) (Source: Raycom Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are advising residence in Norwood to stay inside while they actively search for a robbery suspect.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton says a group of males robbed a store on the east side before leading police on a chase. The pursuit ended in Norwood near 33rd Street.

Police ask anyone who sees suspicious behavior to call 911.

This story is developing.

