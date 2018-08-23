Browns QB Taylor injures left hand, set for more tests

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor will undergo more tests on a bruised left hand the team hopes isn't seriously injured.

Taylor got hurt in the first quarter Thursday night when he fell out of bounds after throwing an incomplete pass. He left the game for two series to be examined but returned to play in Cleveland's 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the game, coach Hue Jackson said X-rays taken on Taylor's hand were negative. However, Taylor will have more medical tests Friday.

"Anytime your quarterback gets nicked like that, you are always concerned, but I think the fact that he was able to go back into the game was a good sign," Jackson said. "I know we will make sure that we take care of it this week, whatever that is, and get him back to where he needs to be. I feel comfortable and confident that he is going to be OK, and that will happen."

Taylor, who is in his first season with the Browns, remained in the locker room during the second half for treatment. He left FirstEnergy Stadium without speaking to reporters.

Jackson said Taylor was cleared by the team's medical staff before returning to the game.

"We would not have put him back out there if he was not," Jackson said. "We will check everything tonight and see where he is, but hopefully, everything will be OK."

The Browns acquired the 29-year-old Taylor in a trade with Buffalo in March and intend to have him start while No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield develops. But that plan obviously would change if there's an injury.

Taylor has impressed the Browns on and off the field since he arrived. He's won over his teammates with an impeccable work ethic and established himself as a team leader. Last season, Taylor helped the Bills end a 17-year playoff drought.

Against the Eagles, Taylor finished 11 of 16 for 65 yards in five series before giving way to Mayfield. The Heisman Trophy winner went 8 of 12 for 76 yards.

Jackson said he doesn't know yet if either of the quarterbacks will play in next week's exhibition finale against Detroit.

The Browns were facing a fourth-and-goal at the 1 when Taylor got hurt. He rolled left and fired the pass while falling backward, and then landed on his left side without taking any contact. His arm was pinned under his body when he hit the ground, and as teammates waved for medical help, Taylor got up holding his left wrist and immediately ran to the sideline.

The sight of Taylor jogging off sent a shiver through fans at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns have been snakebitten at the quarterback position for years. Taylor was set to be the 29th different starter for the franchise since 1999.

Mayfield was impressed by Taylor's toughness in going back into the game.

"That is who he is," Mayfield said. "He is a competitor. He wants to be out there. He is the same way that I am in regards to that. He wants to be out there and playing with his guys."

Mayfield was checked for a concussion in the second half after the independent neurologist requested it.

"I did all of the stuff on the sideline," Mayfield said. "They got a call from upstairs to review it based on the video. That is just how it works."

