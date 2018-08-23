FIRST ALERT: Hotter temperatures coming with a few shower possible by weekend

We'll see mostly clear skies with overnight lows around 65 degrees. Expect another sunny and hazy day on Friday with temperatures reaching 88 during the afternoon. Rain chances will remain very limited over the weekend and into next week.

Friday Night Football: There is no rain in the forecast for Friday night. If you're heading to a game, expect temperatures in the mid-80s quickly falling into the mid-70s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday and Sunday look mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances are less than 20 percent both days.

For next week, we'll continue to experience mostly dry weather with highs reaching the lower 90s and morning lows in the 70s.

