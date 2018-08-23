Corvette driver loses control, crashes into Forestdale gas stati - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Corvette driver loses control, crashes into Forestdale gas station

A scary scene in Forestdale wasn't as bad as it could have been.

Authorities say a driver in a Corvette lost control traveling down Forestdale Blvd., fishtailed and crashed into a gas station.

The driver wasn't transported to the hospital and there were no injuries, authorities say. There are also no charges filed.

