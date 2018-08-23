AP Top 25 Podcast: On Urban Meyer and missed opportunities - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP Top 25 Podcast: On Urban Meyer and missed opportunities

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

The drama at Ohio State that put Urban Meyer's status as coach in limbo for three weeks has come to a resolution that has left many unsatisfied.

On a bonus edition of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic joins Ralph Russo to discuss the aftermath of the Meyer investigation. The Buckeyes coach was given a three-game suspension, but the report seemed to lay out a reasonable case for Meyer to have been fired.

Former assistant Zach Smith had a pattern of troubling behavior, including domestic violence allegations against him by his ex-wife. Meyer failed to protect Ohio State from a liability and did not acknowledge Courtney Smith while taking questions from reporters. Ohio State missed an opportunity to make a statement, even without firing Meyer.

