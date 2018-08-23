Why and when it's important to have a will

When music legend Aretha Franklin passed away last week, she didn't have a will or trust to help her family settle her estate.

“I am surprised. If she had a will, some of the problems that might ensue might have been able to be alleviated,” says Anthony Cicio, Jr., a Birmingham attorney with 25 years of experience in estate law.

He says anyone in Alabama who is 18 and older and of sound mind can and should have a will.

The biggest reason: you have control.

"You are able to dictate how you want your assets to be distributed at the time of your death," Cicio, Jr. explains.

If you don't leave one, the procedure can be costly and timely in determining who will get what.

“It can lead to a lot of resentment among family members because you have fighting among the family members and heirs and it’s not good for anyone,” said Cicio, Jr.

A 2018 study by Caring.com, a senior caregiving resource, found only four in ten adults have wills and just over a third of parents with children under 18 have one.

Why so few?

“I think a lot of people are not aware of some of the pitfalls that occur if you don't have a will,” Cicio, Jr. said.

Others think they have time to get to it and others feel it’s an unpleasant topic they don’t want to discuss.

Cicio says creating a will is usually easier and cheaper than most people think it is.

“It just makes things go a lot smoother than if you don't,” Cicio, Jr. said.

If you'd like more information on this topic, the United Way of Birmingham will hold a free lunch and learn called "Estate Planning Is For Everyone" on September 18th from 11:30 to 12:30 at 3600 8th Avenue South.

