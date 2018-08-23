B'ham man arrested for possession of child exploitation material - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

B'ham man arrested for possession of child exploitation material

Nicholas Mitchell (Source: Jefferson County Jail) Nicholas Mitchell (Source: Jefferson County Jail)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Birmingham man is in jail for possession of child exploitation material.

Nicholas Mitchell, 40, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child exploitation material on August 21.

