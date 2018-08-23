Innocent bystander suffers life-threatening injuries in B'ham shooting

An innocent bystander suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting this afternoon in Inglenook.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Street. Two people got into an altercation and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other, missing and striking the victim.

Police say the shooter is in custody. No identities have been released.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.