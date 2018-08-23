Teachers say these apps are keeping students from learning

Authorities in Jasper said a man attempted to kidnap a woman at Gamble Park on Wednesday.More >>
Authorities in Jasper said a man attempted to kidnap a woman at Gamble Park on Wednesday.More >>
The Better Business Bureau said a woman tried to apply for a job at the Bessemer site using a phone number she found online. Experts say this was her first mistake.More >>
The Better Business Bureau said a woman tried to apply for a job at the Bessemer site using a phone number she found online. Experts say this was her first mistake.More >>
Smoke from wildfires out west are contributing to a pretty dense haze layer across Alabama. Visibility has been reduced in a few areas, but most of the haze is around 3,000-4,000 feet.More >>
Smoke from wildfires out west are contributing to a pretty dense haze layer across Alabama. Visibility has been reduced in a few areas, but most of the haze is around 3,000-4,000 feet.More >>
Two people got into an altercation and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other, missing and striking the victim.More >>
Two people got into an altercation and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other, missing and striking the victim.More >>
New apps come out every week, but teachers say it's social media apps and games created to hold users attention keeping your child glued to their phone during school.More >>
New apps come out every week, but teachers say it's social media apps and games created to hold users attention keeping your child glued to their phone during school.More >>