Teachers say these apps are keeping students from learning

New apps come out every week, but teachers say it's social media apps and games created to hold users attention keeping your child glued to their phone during school.

Some of the apps causing problems are Instagram, Snapchat, HQ trivia and Fortnite. The "snap streak challenge" is also spreading in classrooms, challenging students in a group to keep a chain of snapchats going daily. If you don't send one back then you lose the challenge..

Ashley Crumpton with Compact 2020 says parents can control how their child uses their phone during school hours.

"You need to make sure that you know all of your child's passwords to their social media accounts I would get on there frequently and monitor their activity and what times they are active on those apps to make sure it's not during school hours," she said.

And remember to check your child's school policy. Some schools don't allow phones in the classrooms.

If you see that your child is using their phone too often in school you can delete the app. There's also a way you can go into settings on their phone and put parent restrictions in to where they have to get your permission to download any apps.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.