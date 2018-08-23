J-P: Mostly sunny, hazy weather remains across Alabama

Smoke from wildfires out west are contributing to a pretty dense haze layer across Alabama. Visibility has been reduced in a few areas, but most of the haze is around 3,000-4,000 feet. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the lower 60s.

For tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies with overnight lows around 65 degrees. Expect another sunny and hazy day on Friday with temperatures reaching 88 during the afternoon. Rain chances will remain very limited over the weekend and into next week.

Friday Night Football: There is no rain in the forecast for Friday night. If you're heading to a game, expect temperatures in the mid-80s quickly falling into the mid-70s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday and Sunday look mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances are less than 20 percent both days.

For next week, we'll continue to experience mostly dry weather with highs reaching the lower 90s and morning lows in the 70s.

Updates are always available on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.