Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup for Franklin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup for Franklin

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Faith Hill at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017, left, and Jennifer Hudson at the Brit Awards 2018 in London on Feb. 21, 2018. Hill and Hudson are part of an all-star ... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Faith Hill at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017, left, and Jennifer Hudson at the Brit Awards 2018 in London on Feb. 21, 2018. Hill and Hudson are part of an all-star ...

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral next week.

Franklin's service will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin's son, Edward Franklin.

The list was provided to The Associated Press by Franklin's longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The service will reflect Franklin's strong gospel roots. Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program.

The service will be held at Greater Grace Temple. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday at age 76.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • American Airlines and Hawaiian cutting flights to China

    American Airlines and Hawaiian cutting flights to China

    Thursday, August 23 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-08-23 19:54:16 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-08-23 19:54:49 GMT
    American Airlines will end Chicago-Shanghai service and Hawaiian Airlines will suspend its only route to China in October.More >>
    American Airlines will end Chicago-Shanghai service and Hawaiian Airlines will suspend its only route to China in October.More >>

  • Latino-Arab candidate hopes to unseat indicted Republican

    Latino-Arab candidate hopes to unseat indicted Republican

    Thursday, August 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-08-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-08-23 19:54:48 GMT
    Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressman.More >>
    Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressman.More >>

  • Kroger to phase out plastic bags at all stores

    Kroger to phase out plastic bags at all stores

    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-08-23 12:03:46 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-08-23 19:54:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - This June 15, 2017, file photo shows bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss. The nation’s largest grocery chain will phase out the use of plastic bags in its stores by 2025.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - This June 15, 2017, file photo shows bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss. The nation’s largest grocery chain will phase out the use of plastic bags in its stores by 2025.
    Kroger to rid it's nearly 2,800 stores of single-use plastic bags by 2025; phase out starts almost immediately.More >>
    Kroger to rid it's nearly 2,800 stores of single-use plastic bags by 2025; phase out starts almost immediately.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly