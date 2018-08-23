Man charged with carjacking teenage girl in Jefferson Co.

A convicted sex offender has been arrested for carjacking a teenage girl in Jefferson County.

Christopher Keith Terry, 26, is in the Jefferson County Jail without bond. He is charged with first-degree robbery.

The incident happened July 23 on Pinson Valley Parkway.

Deputies were able to get video footage of Terry which was shown on social media.

In that video you see a man holding the girl's car door open. Police say he threatened to kill her with a knife.

The teenager then got out of the car and ran inside the store.

Through Crimestoppers and various other sources, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office began receiving tips.

He was positively identified as the offender by the victim and witnesses.

Terry had been arrested the day after the robbery happened on unrelated charges and was being held in the Jefferson County Jail when the identifications were made.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Terry’s personal items in his possession when he was arrested and were able to retrieve the clothing he had been wearing during the robbery.

Terry was released from prison in July 2017 and has had 11 new charges since then.

